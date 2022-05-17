Save up 50% on Twelve South aluminum MacBook stands at 2022 lows from $31

Amazon now offers the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $41.49 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings while delivering a new 2022 low that’s $8 under previous discounts. On top of being the lowest this year, you’re also looking at the best price since back in September where it sold for a few cents less. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte black design, as well. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Mac accessory discounts also continue today courtesy of Amazon, with the BookArc for MacBook dropping down to $31.09 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is also marking the lowest price of the year and now sits at nearly 50% off in order to deliver the best discount yet. Delivering a space-savings, aluminum design, Twelve South’s BookArc holds your MacBook vertically on the desk for recharging while not in use or docking into a desktop workstation with external monitor. There’s a matching silver or gray colorway, and also delivers some integrated cable management to help with tidying up your setup.

Rounding out all of the discounts, the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $64. This one normally fetches $80 and is now beating our previous mention by $1 to mark the best price of the year. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!