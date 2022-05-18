Bring AirPlay 2 to your favorite speaker with Belkin’s SoundForm adapter at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon now offers the Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 Audio Adapter for $69.99 shipped. While you would more typically pay $100, today’s offer is delivering a match of the all-time low at 30% off while marking a new 2022 low at $10 below our previous mention. If you have a favorite speaker or sound system that isn’t natively imbued with smart connectivity, this Belkin SoundForm Connect adapter delivers just that. Pairing over a 3.5mm AUX port or optical audio, you can amplify everything from speakers to AV receivers, soundbars and more with AirPlay 2 features like Siri integration, multi-room audio, and more. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for more of a portable solution geared towards use while in the car or using on flights and the like, the Twelve South AirFly Pro at $55 might be a notable alternative that sells for less. This one won’t deliver AirPlay 2 features like the Belkin model above, but should help you breath new life into existing gear.

Though when it comes to home theater gear, native AirPlay 2 is a pretty notable selling point. It’s one of the standout features on the new Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 that we recently reviewed, which also delivers other highlights like Dolby Atmos audio and more.

Belkin SoundForm Connect Adapter features:

Our Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 is a simple, plug-and-play way to stream the music you love on your existing speakers. It’s easy to bring wireless signal from your iOS and Mac devices to any speaker or receiver with an optical or 3.5mm audio input.

