This hobby RC truck has working lights and goes 30 MPH at a new low of $80 (Reg. $100+)

RuYing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DEERC Remote Control Truck with Lights for $79.99 shipped with the code DORYRKHF at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $120, fetches $100 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Designed at a 1:12 scale, this RC car uses 540 brushed motors and comes with reinforced bumpers, an LED lighting system, and all-terrain tires. All of that combines to deliver a toy vehicle that can travel at up to 30 MPH for as long as 40 minutes at a time, thanks to the inclusion of two batteries. On top of that, it has a 2.2kg servo that allows you to have greater accuracy and turn faster at higher speeds. This RC car also features independent suspension which makes it great for driving both on and off road. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal is awesome for big kids (or adults), it might not be the best for younger ones. Instead, this RC car is smaller, two wheel drive, and can still be used for around the same amount of time per charge as the truck above. Just know that it won’t go nearly as fast as 30 MPH and it also doesn’t have built-in lights. However, at $24, it’s hard to deny the value available here to just have a spare car at the house for when younger kids want to drive one around.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Creality’s resin 3D printer while it’s on sale for $199 at Amazon. Not only does this discount mark the lowest we’ve seen there, but it also saves at least $51 from its normal going rate. You can use the 3D printer to create new accessories, shells, and more for either RC car above as well as make many other items for around the house.

DEERC RC Truck features:

Large scale fast RC car outfitted with the powerful 540 brushed motors, reinforced bumpers, LED lighting system, and all-terrain tires take on any high-flying and all-weather adventure you can throw at it. Grab your transmitter, rip some 4-wheel roost, and discover why nothing else is built like a DEERC 9201! The RC car is equipped with two 1200mAh high-quality rechargeable batteries, you can enjoy the fun of driving for about 40+ mins a time (20+ min for each battery). With just one drive you will see why our short course trucks performance to a whole new level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!