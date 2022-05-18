Creality’s Halot One resin 3D printer returns to Amazon low at $199 shipped (Reg. $250+)

comgrow (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Creality Halot One Resin 3D Printer for $199 shipped. Normally going for between $250 and $290, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, the last time we saw it this low was back in mid-last year. While FDM (extruder-based) 3D printers are great for prototyping and such, today’s deal uses a vat of resin to create projects which can result in much higher quality prints. This makes the Halot a great option for creating miniatures, figurines, and more. It has a 6-inch monochrome LCD that has a resolution of 2560×1620 and it only takes between one to four seconds per layer for exposure. Keep reading for more.

Be ready to make projects when your 3D printer arrives by having spare resin on hand. For that, we recommend picking up ANYCUBIC’s SLA UV-Curing Resin that can be picked up for $16 on Amazon depending on which color you opt for. These bottles measures 500ml and you can even opt for 1,000ml if the projects you work on are larger, though it does cost a bit more.

Don’t forget that those wanting a larger and higher-resolution printer should check out the ANYCUBIC Photon M3, which is a resin 3D printer with a 7.6-inch 4K+ display that’s currently on sale for the first time at $290. That’s a $30 discount from its normal going rate and makes this a solid option for those who want something a bit more premium than today’s lead deal.

Creality Halot One Resin 3D Printer features:

Halot one uses new generation optical system, which adopts the light principle of reflection+refraction. Compared with the directional matrix light source, the integral light source makes the light intensity distribution of the whole screen uniform and each dimension of the model with consistent accuracy. The advantages of high precision, high saturation and 80%+ uniformity, perfectly solves all kinds of defective printings, such as uneven light curing and overexposure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!