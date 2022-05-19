Apple’s AirTags are now down to $22 each when you buy four

Today only, Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $99, this is matching the third-best price to date via the retailer and sits at the lowest we’ve seen outside of a 1-day deal over a month ago. If Apple’s recent firmware update geared towards improving the unwanted tracking alert features has you finally ready to score some of the brand’s item finders, today’s sale is a great option. Each of the four Bluetooth locators arrive with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip that enables Apple’s augmented reality precision finding experience for keeping tabs on bags, keys, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, we’re tracking some notable discounts like the second-best price of the year on AirPods 3. Delivering Apple’s latest true wireless listening experience, these pack Spatial Audio support to go alongside MagSafe charging and all of the usual features like Hey Siri support and more at $150.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!