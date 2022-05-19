Save up to $59 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad including cellular models from $309

Amazon is now discounting all configurations of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad starting at $309 shipped. You’ll find everything from the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model all the way up to the elevated 256GB capacity at $50 off. Not to mention, new Amazon all-time lows on cellular models at $59 off. Regardless of which model you opt for, these all deliver Apple’s latest entry-level iPad experience that comes powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Then as the work week begins winding down, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs. Though anyone in the market for a new iPadOS device will want to consider these ongoing iPad Air 5 discounts, as well. Stepping up from the A13 Bionic chip powering the lead deal, these higher-end models pack M1 performance and are sitting at the second-best prices yet of $559.

iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

