Calphalon’s Touchscreen 12-function Toaster Oven with bread proofing now $150 off

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Toaster Oven with Turbo Convection for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this is $150 off the going rate, matching the rare all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a deep price drop on an attractive countertop cooker packed with 12 functions including toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, dehydrate, keep warm, and defrost alongside a dedicated bread proofing mode you don’t see on many of its competitors. It is large enough to house a 12-inch pizza with a non-stick interior, touchscreen buttons, and a “high-contrast LCD screen.” It also ships with a baking pan, pizza pan, dehydrating basket, wire rack, and crumb tray. More details below. 

If you don’t already have a dedicated air fryer and are looking for a countertop cooker with that functionality, the higher-end Calphalon might not be for you. However, the Instant Vortex Pro 10-quart Air Fryer Convection Oven might be. It comes in at $160 shipped on Amazon with built-in air frying and rotisserie action in tow, just with less interior space and a more vertical form-factor. 

While we are upgrading the kitchen, Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO hit the lowest price we have tracked yet this morning. The recent release launched at $140 and is now ready to take care of all of your summer frozen drink needs (and much more) at $113 shipped via Amazon right now. Get a closer look at this offer and more kitchen gear over in our home goods hub

Calphalon Cool Touch Toaster Oven features:

  • Quartz Heat Technology with Turbo Convection delivers 40% more even heat and preheats faster (compared to conventional tube heating element)
  • Cool Touch Exterior keeps the outside of the oven up to 75% cooler (compared to model 2101713), for peace of mind
  • 12 preset cooking functions: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Defrost, AND Bread Proof; easily program two back-to-back cooking functions at once with the Step Cook function
  • Premium glass door design provides a sleek and modern look; touchscreen buttons with high-contrast LCD screen provide exceptional control of all features

