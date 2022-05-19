Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO just hit a new low at $114 ahead of frozen drink season

Justin Kahn -
New low $114

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s new SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO for $113.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $140 and currently marked down to $120 directly from Ninja, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked on the recent release. Delivering 1600W of peak power, this dual system is great for your everyday smoothies and protein shakes as well more involved meal preparations, frozen drinks, and nutrient extraction. It features a built-in twist tamper to power through robust ingredients with “no stalling, no stirring, [and] no shaking to get the perfect texture.” Five built-in preset functions are joined by a drizzle cap to add ingredients the safe way during blending alongside the included 24-ounce single serve cup, 34-ounce pitcher, and 18-ounce single-serve cup. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more compact, personal-sized machine, we are tracking some great deals on those as well. Yesterday we spotted the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender as well as the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender bundle starting from $30 shipped on Amazon. While they can’t keep up with the power on the featured model above, both are notable options in their respective price ranges and are currently up to 25% off the going rate. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers to kit out your kitchen and outdoor cooking arsenal at a discount. We just recently spotted a $50 price drop on Instant Pot’s XL family-sized 11-in-1 air fryer multi-cooker and are still tracking some particularly notable deals on digital meat thermometers from $10 to make sure you get the perfect cook this summer. 

Ninja’s new SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO features:

  • TOTAL CONTROL: Built-in Twist Tamper + high-speed blades to power through tough ingredients with 1600 Peak-Watt Power for no stalling, no stirring, no shaking to get the perfect texture.
  • BUILT-IN TWIST TAMPER: Twist the tamper to push ingredients down toward the high-speed blades for thick and even results.
  • SMOOTHER BLENDS: Hybrid-Edge Blades Assembly blends, chops & crushes at high speed to deliver better breakdown of frozen whole fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, and ice for smoother blends.
  • SMARTTORQUE TECHNOLOGY: The power-dense motor maintains high speed to deliver uninterrupted performance and is designed for heavy food loads.

