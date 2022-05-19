Save $250 on DJI’s Air 2S folding drone with bundled Smart Controller

Several retailers are now discounting the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo with Smart Controller to $1,499 shipped headlined by Adorama. The likes of Amazon, B&H, and DJI direct are also getting in on the savings, too. Taking $250 off the usual $1,749 price tag, this is the second-best markdown to date and still one of the very first overall chances to save on the smart controller bundle.

If warmer spring weather has you finally wanting to get in the drone game, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for far less than retail. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package alongside the standalone smart controller. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without all of the extra accessories that enhance the overall experience can also find DJI’s official eBay storefront offering its Air 2S Quadcopter Fly More Combo in manufactorer refurbished condition at $1,099 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299 at other retailers, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the best price of the year on the quadcopter that also notably comes backed by a 2-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

