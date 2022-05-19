ELEGOO’s latest Saturn S Resin 3D Printer reaches new low price at $475 (Save 21%)

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering its latest Saturn S Resin 3D Printer for $474.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $600, this 21% discount is a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The Saturn S is an improvement on the Saturn resin printer with an upgraded LCD screen and slightly larger build volume. The 4K monochrome LCD allows you to capture “vivid details of the original models” while also having a longer lifespan. The UV matrix array below the LCD also allows the print time per layer to get as low as 2 to 3 seconds and a built-in carbon filter will reduce or eliminate fumes that come from the resin as well. The resin tank is also constructed from aluminum, an upgrade over the plastic one with the Saturn. If you’ve been into regular filament printing and have been looking to expand your abilities, a resin printer may be for you.

Alongside this deal on the new Saturn S, ELEGOO is also offering the original Saturn resin printer for $400 with the on-page coupon clipped. You will miss out on some of the upgrades that do come with the Saturn S, but if you’re on a tighter budget, it may be worth it to forego those benefits. One very important thing to note with resin printing is the amount of post-processing involved. There is a time sink involved with cleaning off the uncured resin that can be accelerated, or at the very least made more manageable, with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Plus Station for $220 with the on-page coupon clipped. This post-processing station will assist you in the washing step previously mentioned as well as the final curing of printed models with UV light.

Be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Right now you can pick up the Creality Halot One resin 3D Printer at its Amazon low price of $199. The build volume of this printer is smaller than the two printers featured here but is the perfect size for those just getting started.

ELEGOO Saturn S Resin 3D Printer features:

Saturn S 3D printer comes with an 9.1-inch 4K HD Monochrome LCD of 4098 x 2560 resolution, which shortens the printing time per layer to 2s-3s while restores the vivid details of the original models. Low energy consumption and heat emission extends the lifespan of the mono LCD by 3 times.

The matrix light source of 54 UV LEDs emits optimal uniform light beam of 405nm wavelength for rapid prototyping, ensuring a sleek and delicate surface of 3D printed model and a more accurate printing size.

The replaceable activated carbon filter on the USB port can effectively absorb and filter the resin odor and pungent fumes, bringing you a refreshing printing experience.

