Add TP-Link’s Kasa Smart In-Wall Outlet to your home at 2022 low of $21

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 Smart In-Wall Outlet for $20.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for around $26, this 19% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. With support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you will be able to control each of the two outlets individually. Alongside the voice assistant support, the Kasa Smart app will give you total control over the plug with the ability to schedule as well. No hub is required to use this smart outlet as it connects over Wi-Fi and is the perfect way to further techify your home. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for another way to add to your smart home setup, check out the Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-pack for $17 with the on-page coupon clipped. You will find the same support for Alexa and Assistant to control the color and brightness of these bulbs. The Kasa Smart app will give you control over the lights from anywhere, set daily schedules, and group lights together for specific room-based control. You can even monitor the power usage these lights use. One unique feature of the Kasa smart devices is called Away Mode. This will randomly turn lights and devices on and off throughout the day while you’re away to make it seem as if someone is home, potentially deterring would-be intruders.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. Right now you can save on the latest Ring Alarm 8-piece Smart Home Security System for $187.50. This is the best price we’ve seen this year and provides just about everything you’d need to secure your home.

TP-Link Kasa In-Wall Smart Outlet features:

Kasa smart’s in wall outlet lets you control 2 plugged in devices from anywhere at the same time or individually; All the features and benefits of a Kasa smart plug multiplied; Take up less space with this in wall option that’s ideal for Your living room, kitchen, even your bedroom

Turn your in wall outlet on or off, set schedules or scenes from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa smart app; Remotely turn your holiday lights on while you’re at the office or away from home

Use simple voice commands with you in wall smart outlet and any Alexa or Google Assistant. You can give each outlet a unique name and use them separately; Ask Alexa to turn your bedroom lamps off when it’s bedtime, so you don’t have to get up and do it yourself

