Amazon’s latest Ring Alarm/Pro security systems fall to best prices of the year from $150

Amazon is now offering the latest Ring Alarm 8-piece Smart Home Security System for $187.49 shipped. Delivering the best price of the year, today’s offer is sitting at $13 below our previous mention in order to shave 25% off the usual $250 price tag. Including everything you need to secure your home, Ring’s Alarm package is centered around eight different pieces of gear.

First up is the keypad for being able to arm and disarm the system without having to use your phone or Alexa, which pairs with the siren. Then you’re getting one motion detector, four door/window sensors, and a range extender to provide enough coverage to your entire home. Those who need different coverage can score the 5-piece kit for $149.99, down from $200 as well as the 14-piece kit at $249.99 from $330. You can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

On the higher-end side of Amazon’s smart security stable, its new Ring Alarm Pro systems are also on sale right now, too. A great place to get started is the 8-piece Security System for $239.99 courtesy of Amazon. On sale for only the third time, this is matching the low at $60 off the usual $300 price tag. Differentiating itself from the standard Ring Alarm packages on sale above, this new Pro system just launched back in the fall and steps up with a feature set worthy of the pro designation.

There is most notably an eero Wi-Fi 6 router built into the base station which covers 1,500-square feet with 900Mb/s speeds. Then there’s all of the accessories like a keyboard for arming the system, four door and windows sensors, motion detector, and range extender. You’re also looking at local storage support and everything else you can learn more about right here.

Then go check out all of the other notable deals in our smart home guide this week for even more days to save.

Latest Ring Alarm features:

A great fit for condos and apartments, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month. Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

