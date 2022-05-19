Immerse yourself in Microsoft Flight Simulator with Logitech’s Flight Yoke System at $150

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System for $149.99 shipped. Normally listed for $170, this 12% discount, or $20 in savings, marks a return to the Amazon low price and is within $6 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. Coming with a desk-mountable yoke and throttle quadrant, you will be able to take your flight simulator experience to a whole new level. There are 75 programmable controls on the yoke and throttle that are ready for you to customize to your liking. It will connect to your PC over USB and is ready for Microsoft’s all-new Flight Simulator game. If you’re currently use a basic joystick, this will be a substantial upgrade to have finer controls. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t have a joystick and don’t want to shell out the cash for a full setup like this, check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $20. There is a good chance you’ve at least seen one of these online or in-store and it is a staple for flight simulators. Coming with 12 programmable buttons, you will be able to be a little more immersed in your simulator than if you played with a controller or keyboard and mouse. There is a little lever for controlling the throttle on the bottom which is an improvement over other cheap joysticks.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. You can pick up a HORI motorized feedback Xbox Racing Wheel at $252.50. This will work with Xbox Series X|S consoles and will increase your level of immersion in your racing games such as Forza Motorsport.

Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System features:

Fly commercial and private planes as a beginner or advanced pilot with precise, realistic control. The yoke system is the hero of flight simulation with five total axes, stainless steel elevator and aileron control shaft, and 25 fully programmable buttons and switch positions. It’s part of a complete, balanced setup—all available, modular and interchangeable from Logitech G.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!