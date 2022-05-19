New Amazon low hits HORI’s motorized feedback Xbox Racing Wheel at $252.50

Amazon is now offering the HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Xbox Series X|S at $252.40 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and the lowest price we can find. While we are also still tracking a new all-time low on the more basic Apex PlayStation model at $100 (the Xbox variant is also $100 right now), this one packs a pair of motors with force feedback to immerse you in every turn alongside a three pedal setup and metal paddle shifters. From there, it boasts a “sturdy” clamping system to lock it down to a table or something of that nature as well adjustable sensitivity to customize the “dead zone, rotation angle, steering, and pedal input value.” More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you can make do without the force feedback motors, the more basic options are currently selling for $100 at Amazon. You’ll still get the customization features as well as a 270-degree turn radius and the clamping system in an officially licensed package.

Check out today’s all-time low on HORI’s Switch Pikachu POP Gaming Headset and then dive into our coverage of Hyperkin’s $90 original Xbox-style Duke gamepad while it is on sale for $65.50 shipped at Amazon. Now 27% off the going rate and coming within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked, this one brings that chunky original Xbox gamepad feel to your current-generation hardware with a detachable braided USB-C cable, a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, and more. Get a closer look right here and be sure you dive into the freebie Hulu Game Pass promotion while you’re at it.

HORI Force Feedback Racing Wheel features:

HORI brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S. HORI’s Tokyo design team has brought all the features and quality of a full-size racing wheel with large and stable foot pedals and solid metal paddle shifters. Powerful yet fully adjustable force feedback brings you in the race with our newly designed dual motor force feedback mechanism. The Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Designed for Xbox Series X|S clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. Completely programmable and adjustable – fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity, rotation angle, and more. Officially Licensed by Microsoft.

