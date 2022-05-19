This be quiet! 1,200W 80+ Platinum PSU is ready for RTX 40-series at a low of $214

Amazon is offering the be quiet! Straight Power 80+ Platinum 1,200W Fully Modular Power Supply for $213.97 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that this is the ultimate power supply for high-end workstations or gaming setups. With 1,200 watts of power, it’s perfect for systems with premium GPUs and CPUs, and ensures you’re ready for whatever NVIDIA’s 40-series of graphics cards bring to the table in the next few months. It includes a “virtually inaudible” Silent Wings 3 fan and the funnel-shaped fan opening is perfect for high airflow intake. On top of that, it’s fully modular and rated 80+ Platinum, ensuring up to 93.9% efficiency. Keep reading for more.

Today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for a massive 1,200W power supply. However, you probably don’t need that much headroom. Even 1,000W PSUs are overkill for most setups. Generally, 850W is the sweet spot for most I think and you can grab this one from EVGA, which is fully modular and 80+ Gold rated, for just $90. That’s well over $100 below today’s lead deal and ensures that you have enough power to run even an RTX 3090 and Ryzen 9 5950X, though if you are planning out that specific spec, a bit more could never hurt. Regardless, 850W is enough to run it and saves you quite a bit in the process.

Though, if you don’t have an RTX 3090 and Ryzen 9 5950X, then a 750W PSU is likely enough for your system. If you fall into that realm, then EVGA has you covered as well with a 750W 80+ Gold PSU for $80 right now. It’s only $10 below the 850W above, but extra savings is extra savings, and 750W is plenty of power for the average desktop.

be quiet! 1,200W PSU features:

80 PLUS Platinum efficiency (up to 93 9%)

Virtually inaudible Silent Wings 3 135mm fan

Funnel-shaped fan opening of the PSU case for high airflow intake

Wire-free inside the PSU on the DC side for enhanced cooling and longevity

Modular cables for maximum build flexibility

