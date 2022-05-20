Bose Google Assistant Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 now $249 (Refurb, Orig. $379)

Bose is now offering its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in refurbished condition for $249 shipped. Also available on its official eBay storefront. Regularly $379 in new condition and typically closer to $279 when available via the world-class Bose refurbishment program (more details on that below), today’s deal is up to $130 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This your chance to score one of the best noise-cancellation experiences out there with that Bose-quality audio reproduction among the best prices we have tracked. You’re looking at 20 hours of battery life joined by 11 levels of active noise cancelling alongside a “revolutionary” microphone system that “adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls.” Hands-free access to Alexa and Google Assistant as well as touch control all supported by a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcup design round out the feature list here. They ship with the same warranty you would get a on a brand new set and you can get more details in our hands-on review of the refurbished set right here . More details below.

If you’re looking to stay in the Bose headset ecosystem without spending quite as much, check out the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II. They sell for $229 on Amazon in new condition and deliver a high-quality listening experience nonetheless. The specs aren’t quite as high-end as the 700 model above, but they will almost certainly beat out anything else in the price range for most listeners.

Prefer to take the wireless earbud route instead? Dive into our coverage of the Sony LinkBuds S alongside our subsequent hands-on review. Then head over to the latest deal on Apple’s AirPods 3 that are now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked.

More details on the Bose refurbishment process:

It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 features:

Powerful noise cancelling headphones: 11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions

Astonishing sound: Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level

Unrivaled voice pickup: A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls

Keep your head up and hands free: With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone

