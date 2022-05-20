iPhone SE 3 includes $808 in value with bundled AirPods 3 and $200 gift card for $429

As we head into the weekend, Visible is relaunching one of its most popular promotions of the year and bundling Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 with AirPods 3 and a $200 gift card of your choice. All of that drops down to the handset’s usual price of $429 shipped, scoring you $808 in total value at nearly half the cost. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for 3 months in order to lock-in the sale.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

One thing to note here is that your new iPhone SE 3 will be locked to Visible for the first 3 months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing. That coincides with the 3 months needed to redeem the gift card, meaning you can walk away after that with an unlocked handset and $200 in credit in your pocket, alongside the Apple’s latest handset, that is.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, we’re tracking some notable discounts like the second-best price of the year on AirPods 3. Delivering Apple’s latest true wireless listening experience, these pack Spatial Audio support to go alongside MagSafe charging and all of the usual features like Hey Siri support and more at $150.

Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and fast 5G.1 Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with secure Touch ID. Advanced single-camera system with 12MP Wide camera; Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording.

