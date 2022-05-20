LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away

Laser projectors are a staple of the home theater industry and LG has its own entry with the CineBeam 4K lineup. Now it is expanding this lineup with the all-new Ultra Short Throw HU915QE model capable of throwing a 120-inch screen from a distance of just 7.2-inches from the wall.

Even as technology is TV technology is improving and dropping in price, projectors are still the go-to way to get a large screen for watching movies without breaking the bank, in most cases. LG has its premium CineBeam 4K laser projector product lineup available for home theater enthusiasts and is now expanding it. The HU915QE Ultra Short Throw 4K laser projector is powered by LG’s evolved, three-channel laser technology which means each of the three color channels (R, G, B) has dedicated light sources.

This in turn allows the projector to have a more vivid image, even in daylight. With a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1 and a brightness of 3,700 ANSI lumens, this projector is capable of delivering “vibrant, realistic pictures that ensure maximum viewing immersion.” HDR Tone Mapping is used to analyze every frame coming into the projector to properly adjust the brightness with LG’s Brightness Optimizer II monitoring the ambient light conditions, so the picture is vivid no matter how dark or bright it is.

LG HU915QE connectivity

This ultra short throw projector comes with LG’s WebOS smart platform that will give you access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more. Alongside these apps is support for Apple AirPlay 2, Screen Mirroring, and Bluetooth. Outside of the smart functionality built into the projector, you will have three HDMI ports with eARC support so you can pass through audio to the speaker system you want to use. The HU915QE does have an integrated 2.2-channel, 40W speaker system for a seamless setup and fewer wires unless you use up to two LG Bluetooth speakers that can be connected to the projector.

LG Projector availability

The LG HU915QE Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector will be available in the first half of 2022 in the North America, Europe, and Middle East markets with the Latin America and Asia markets to follow. You can pre-order this projector on B&H for $5,996.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ultra short throw projectors have always fascinated me. Just the fact the projector purposefully has to skew the image to have it display properly on the wall is just backwards to me. But projecting a 120-inch screen from a distance of just 7.2-inches is a feat, and we’ll be interested to see how this performs in person.

