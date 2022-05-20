Save 29% when you bundle the TEAMGROUP 32GB memory kit and 2TB NVMe SSD at $243

The official TEAMGROUP storefront on Amazon is offering its T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB DDR4 3200MHz memory kit and CARDEA Zero 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD bundled for $242.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. If you were to buy these products separately, you’d be spending $341.50 which makes this bundle a 29% discount. As mentioned, this bundle will get you the T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB 3200MHz kit which consists of two 16GB memory modules. The heat spreader on the modules is designed to, as its name implies, spread and dissipate heat while also reinforcing it. The CARDEA Zero 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD comes with a DRAM cache for increased performance and can see speeds upwards of 5,000MB/s and 4,400MB/s for sequential read and write speeds. If you’ve been looking for a time to upgrade or are considering building out a PC, now is the time with prices dropping across the board. Keep reading for more.

While the bundle above is a great deal on a 32GB memory kit and 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, you can save money by cutting the capacities in half. You could pick up the CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 3200MHz kit for $68 and the Samsung 980 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $110, making a total of $178. The CORSAIR memory kit, which consists of two 8GB modules, is fairly similar specification-wise with the primary difference being the low profile design of the CORSAIR modules, hence the LPX name. The Samsung drive, on the other hand, will see slower speeds compared to the TEAMGROUP drive with 3,500/3,000MB/s sequential read/write speeds.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. For instance, you can upgrade or build out your gaming station with SteelSeries peripherals at new lows from $50. These deals will last for just today with the standout deal being the Ultimate Gaming Bundle at $100, a new low price we’ve seen for this pack that includes a keyboard, mouse, headset, and mouse pad.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Memory and SSD Bundle features:

To satisfy every single need, this bundle combines overclocking memory module and solid state drive into a high performance gaming combo package, so users can have both high frequency memory and large capacity solid state drive at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!