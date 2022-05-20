SteelSeries’ Ultimate Gaming Bundle reaches new all-time low at $100, more from $50

Today only, Adorama, as part of its Deals of the Day, is offering a selection of SteelSeries gear at lows from $50. One standout from today’s deals is the SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming Bundle for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $200 from Adorama and $140 from Amazon and Best Buy, this 29% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this bundle. With this bundle, you get the Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard, the Arctis 1 Gaming Headset, the Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and a QcK Cloth Gaming Mousepad. If you’re looking to build out your gaming setup, this is a quick and easy way to do it. The Apex 3 is IP32 water and dust resistant keyboard with 10 zones of RGB illumination for the whisper quiet switches. The Arctis 1 Gaming Headset is compatible with most gaming platforms and features the same “signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctic line.” Finally, the Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse can last upwards of 400 hours before needing its batteries replaced and even features two wireless modes, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. Keep reading for the other SteelSeries deals.

More SteelSeries deals:

After you finish checking out today’s SteelSeries deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. If you like playing flight simulator games, then the Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System for $150 is for you. This system comes with a yoke and throttle quadrant that will increase your level of immersion. Have an Xbox Series X|S console and need more storage? Seagate’s 2TB Expansion Cards are seeing their first notable Amazon price drops at $381. These drives will give you the same level of performance as the integrated drive while dramatically increasing your storage capacity.

SteelSeries Ultimate Gaming Bundle features:

The water resistant Apex 3 is a full-fledged gaming keyboard created by combining SteelSeries cutting-edge technology with a collection of gaming-focused features.

Made for all gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, Featuring the same signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctis line, plus Detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone for Discord-certified natural-sounding clarity, Also it is Steel-reinforced adjustable headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability.

The Rival 3 Wireless utilizes brand new Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless technology to provide ultra-low latency wireless with up to 400+ hours, plus two types of wireless connectivity for precision performance and versatility year-round.

Never again run out of mouse tracking space in the middle of battle. The legendary QcK mousepad now provides complete desktop coverage for all your gaming peripherals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!