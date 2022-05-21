Save on Coleman camping gear with tents, coolers, and more from $9.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Coleman tent and camping gear on sale from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the Coleman Juniper Lake 4-person Instant Dome Tent with Annex at $87.99. For comparison, you’d normally spend anywhere from $110 to $120 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Designed to sleep up to a family of four, Coleman’s Juniper Lake tent can set up in around 60 seconds and comes with pre-attached poles as well. The ventilated annex is great for storing camping gear or even letting your dog crash in the tent with you. Plus, the WeatherTec system, awning, and rainfly ensure that the inside of the tent stays dry. Check Amazon for additional deals and then head below for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up this 4-pack of hanging LED lights on Amazon. The bundle comes in at $14 and gives you four individual lights for every member of the family. There are built-in carabiner clips so you can hang the lights from the ceiling and each light is also IPX4 water resistant so you can use them outside as well.

Don’t forget that the SOG Terminus knife with auto-adjusting XR locking mechanism is currently down to its all-time low at Amazon of $48. It normally fetches $55 and today’s deal is also among the first discounts that we’ve seen. It has G10 scales and stonewashed hardware making it a durable knife to take on your next camping trip.

Coleman Juniper Lake Dome Tent features:

Bring all the luxuries from home – you’ll have a place to store them safely out of the elements without taking up precious tent space in a Coleman Juniper Lake Instant Dome Tent with Annex. Your gear will be close at hand in the ventilated annex. It’s large enough to stash backpacks, other camping gear, or a medium-sized dog bed.

