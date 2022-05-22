Amazon’s latest Echo speakers, smart displays, and more now on sale from $20

Following all of the Fire TV price cuts from earlier in the week, Amazon is now launching its latest Echo smart display and speaker sale starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering the second-best prices of the year on almost everything, our top pick is the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen at $99.99. Normally fetching $130, this is coming within $10 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price yet. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. We’ll detail all of those down below, alongside the additional discounts in today’s Echo sale.

Most notable to all of the upgrades this time around is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Amazon Echo spring sale highlights: 

If you’re not sure which one of today’s discounts you should go for, be sure to dive into our buyers guide on Amazon’s Echo lineup. Though speaking of first-party markdowns, Amazon’s entire Fire TV streamer lineup is currently on sale right now to go alongside the Alexa-enabled devices. All of the price cuts start at $20, and carries over to everything from the entry-level streaming media players to higher-end home theater upgrades.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

