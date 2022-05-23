Brydge Air/MAX+ iPad Air/Pro wireless keyboard cases fall to $120 (Save up to 40%)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $119.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching the all-time low. This is also still one of the first overall discounts to date, as well. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a similar magnetic design for your 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. There is notably backlit keys that pair with the built-in trackpad, and its Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the form-factor with an aluminum frame and folding folio design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Brydge 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case is also marked down to an Amazon all-time low. While you’d more regularly pay $200, a direct price drop paired with an on-page coupon brings the price down to $119.99. That’s 40% off and a new all-time low at $40 below our previous mention. While the lead deal has a more affordable build with a detachable case, this more premium offering turns your 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air into more of a permanent laptop alternative with the same silver design.

Regardless of which model you fancy, each of the Brydge 11 MAX+ offerings would be perfect companions to Apple’s latest iPad Air 6. Luckily we’re seeing the second-best prices on the most recent iPadOS experience right now, which starts at $559 in several styles.

Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This keyboard/case combo is perfect for those looking for a functional and protective iPad keyboard that’s designed for every environment. The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.

