Ditch rising subscription fees, this lifetime Plex Pass purchase is down to $96 (20% off)

Plex is currently offering a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for $95.99 when you use the code GEEKOUT at checkout. Today’s deal saves 20% from the normal $120 going rate and marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen this year outside of a YMMV promotion in February. Do you use Plex? I use it daily and it’s a crucial part of my content consumption routine. While Plex itself is completely free to use, having Plex Pass does expand your abilities quite a bit. With subscription fees for Netflix and other services rising, you might be looking at a way to bolster your at-home streaming setup.

Plex is great for that, especially with Plex Pass, as it allows you to save media (movies, TV shows, and more) offline to view when you have no network connection. This is the perfect way to enjoy your favorite content this spring or summer when on road trips and the network isn’t that solid. On top of that, by having Plex Pass you’ll be able to skip TV show intros, record content to your server similar to a DVR for OTA content, and even use Plex Amp for music streaming. Plus, being a subscriber also allows you to use hardware transcoding, which makes your server more efficient when streaming. Check out our coverage right here for a deeper dive into the service, then head below for more.

With your savings, we recommend checking into picking up the refurbished Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon for just $18. It ships with the standard remote and allows you to not only stream Plex, but also YouTube, Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, and much more. However, if you really want to stream 4K, then the refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a must at $35 right now. You can take a closer look at Amazon’s latest streamer in our hands-on review too.

Don’t forget that right now, LG’s new 2022 OLED 4K TVs are on sale for up to $554 off. These TVs deliver HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, and a whole lot more more. Pricing starts at $1,397, giving you one of the best upgrades to your home theater possible so far this year.

More about Plex Pass:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

