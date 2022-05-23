LG’s new 2022 OLED 4K TVs now up to $554 off with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more from $1,397

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome TheaterLG
$554 off $1,397+

We are now tracking some notable price drops on LG’s 2022 model 4K TVs with up to $554 in savings. First up, Amazon is offering the LG OLED B2 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $1,996.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300 and currently marked down to $2,000 at Best Buy, this is $303 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since they were announced back in March. This model brings a 65-inch self-lit OLED panel to your home theater with the a7 Gen5 AI processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, VRR for gaming, fast action content, and more to join to pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. Direct access to your streaming services sits alongside support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, a pair of USB inputs, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Head below for some deep deals on the new 2022 LG C2 models and a get a closer look at the entire lineup right here

More LG 2022 model 4K TV deals:

If you prefer to go with the Samsung displays for your entertainment center, we are also still tracking the first notable price drops on its 2022 lineup. Ranging from 65-inch models up to the giant 85-inchers, the brand’s mini-LED QLED displays are now up to $1,000 off the launch prices. You can get all of the details on these offers in our previous roundup right here

LG OLED B2 Series 4K Smart TV features:

  • SELF-LIT PIXELS: Our self-lit OLED pixels bring to life infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors that add depth and bring out the bold, brazen and beautiful no matter what you’re watching
  • a7 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and richer colors thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching
  • 120HZ REFRESH RATE: Get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $300 on LG’s popular C1 4K OLED TVs with H...
First deals hit Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K sma...
Brydge Air/MAX+ iPad Air/Pro wireless keyboard cases fa...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Dead C...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $39,...
Just $7.50 scores you a color Alexa- and Assistant-enab...
Ninja’s 3-rack multi-cooker air/steam fryer hits ...
Save $100 on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor at a...
Load more...
Show More Comments