LG’s new 2022 OLED 4K TVs now up to $554 off with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more from $1,397

We are now tracking some notable price drops on LG’s 2022 model 4K TVs with up to $554 in savings. First up, Amazon is offering the LG OLED B2 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $1,996.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300 and currently marked down to $2,000 at Best Buy, this is $303 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since they were announced back in March. This model brings a 65-inch self-lit OLED panel to your home theater with the a7 Gen5 AI processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, VRR for gaming, fast action content, and more to join to pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. Direct access to your streaming services sits alongside support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, a pair of USB inputs, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Head below for some deep deals on the new 2022 LG C2 models and a get a closer look at the entire lineup right here.

More LG 2022 model 4K TV deals:

LG 48-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Evo TV $1,397 (Reg. $1,600) Plus $150 Visa gift card

(Reg. $1,600) LG 65-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Evo TV $2,297 (Reg. $2,500) Plus $200 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,500) LG 77-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Evo TV $3,297 (Reg. $3,500) Plus $350 Visa gift card

(Reg. $3,500)

If you prefer to go with the Samsung displays for your entertainment center, we are also still tracking the first notable price drops on its 2022 lineup. Ranging from 65-inch models up to the giant 85-inchers, the brand’s mini-LED QLED displays are now up to $1,000 off the launch prices. You can get all of the details on these offers in our previous roundup right here.

LG OLED B2 Series 4K Smart TV features:

SELF-LIT PIXELS: Our self-lit OLED pixels bring to life infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors that add depth and bring out the bold, brazen and beautiful no matter what you’re watching

a7 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and richer colors thanks to our advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching

120HZ REFRESH RATE: Get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish

