Dyna-Glo Wide-Body Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker hits 2022 low at $168 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon is now offering the Dyna-Glo Wide Body Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker for $168 shipped. Regularly $350, it has more recently been selling in the $280 range at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. For comparison’s sake, this model is on sale for $249 over at Home Depot. This “wide-body” solution delivers up to 1,980-square inches of cooking space spanning six adjustable racks with a 25-pound capacity each. Inside, you’ll find a porcelain-enameled steel chamber as well as a charcoal and ash management system with a sliding, removable steel pan for “hours of maintenance-free cooking.” Alongside the built-in stainless steel thermometer, the adjustable smoke stack flue brings temperature control action alongside the “Smoke Zone” that “indicates ideal temperature for infusing smoke flavor.” More details below.

If the larger design and charcoal-based heating system isn’t working for you, take a look at this 3-rack Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker. This one sells for $134 shipped at Amazon with 30-inch cooking shelves, a slide-out wood chip tray, and a 1500-watt heating element for “even, consistent smoking,” all at more than $30 less than today’s lead deal.

Dyna-Glo Wide Body Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker features:

Six height-adjustable cooking grates accommodate various sizes of food, giving 1890 square inches of total cooking space with 25-pounds capacity per grate.

Porcelain-enameled steel charcoal chamber is designed to keep briquettes stacked tightly for improved burn efficiency.

Charcoal and ash management system with charcoal chamber, grate and sliding, removable steel ash pan. Designed to handle large amounts of ash for hours of maintenance-free cooking

Vertical design lends itself to naturally rising heat, achieving greater efficiency and improved smoke flavor. Offset design keeps direct heat away from the food, allowing for slow cooking.

