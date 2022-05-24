Save on monthly rental fees by getting ARRIS’ SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit modem for $119

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem for $118.94 shipped. Normally going for $169, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low and is one of the lowest prices of the past year that we’ve seen. Internet Service Providers are more than happy to rent out modems to customers but those costs add up over time. Getting your own modem can give you peace of mind that your ISP isn’t remotely controlling the unit and this ARRIS modem will likely have better performance. Compatible with the major U.S. ISPs, such as Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity, the ARRIS SURFboard can get you speeds up to 1Gb/s. The two Gigabit Ethernet ports built into the modem can be configured to support speeds upwards of 2Gb/s. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t have access to Gigabit internet speeds, the ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem can be had for $90. Capable of internet speeds up to 800Mb/s, the SB6190 is a slight step down from the featured modem here but will give you the same benefits of peace of mind and ultimate control over your hardware. A single Ethernet port will allow you to connect to a router for creating a Wi-Fi network. ARRIS states the certified speeds of this modem are 500Mb/s with Cox, 400Mb/s with Spectrum, and 800Mb/s with Xfinity.

Be sure to stick around and check out the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM700 for $70. This modem has reached an all-time low price and will give you speeds upwards of 800Mb/s while providing comfort in knowing there’s nothing being controlled remotely.

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem features:

Introducing the first DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem in the SURFboard lineup. The SURFboard SB8200 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem – the newest technology being offered by cable providers. It is capable of the fastest speeds available by cable Internet service providers, perfect for things like 4K Ultra-HD Video Streaming and Virtual Reality Gaming. Plus, it has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports! The SB8200 is compatible with major US Cable providers like Comcast (Xfinity service by Comcast) Cox, and others. Today’s connected home demands speeds far more powerful than ever. Power your home network with the SB8200 and get the fastest speeds and most reliable connection to the Internet. Own yours today and stop paying rental fees.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

