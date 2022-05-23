Stop paying monthly for a cable modem, pick up NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 model at new low of $70

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM700 for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this cable modem. When you have cable internet, you will need a cable modem to convert the signal into usable internet, and this NETGEAR device is the perfect fit for it. Cable companies will gladly rent you a unit for a few bucks a month, but this cost will add up over time with little benefit. This NETGEAR modem supports up to 800Mb/s download and upload speeds which is a perfect fit for those with access to high-speed internet. There is also some benefit in knowing that your cable company isn’t doing anything remotely with the unit since this is one you purchased. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the ARRIS Surfboard SB6190-RB Cable Modem in renewed condition for $35. This will come in refurbished condition and is backed by Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee. You’ll have support for internet speed up to 800Mb/s while also saving on those monthly rental costs. The SURFBoard Central app allows you to easily set up the modem so you don’t have to worry about things going wrong during configuration. It should be noted that there could be speed limitations depending on who your ISPs, with the SB6190 being rated to 500Mb/s with Cox, 400Mb/s with Spectrum, and 800Mb/s with Xfinity.

NETGEAR Cable Modem CM700 features:

The NETGEAR CM700 High speed cable modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet with speeds up to 1.4 Gbps. It is cabellabs certified DOCSIS 3.0 that is 32X faster than 2.0 devices. A Gigabit Ethernet port provides faster access and downloads.

