ASUS bringing Intel 12th Gen processors to its Expert Series portfolio with new ExpertBook B9

In a world dominated by online working environments, having enough computing power is needed more than ever before. ASUS is looking to meet this challenge with its 2022 Expert Series Portfolio, including its lightest 880g 14-inch business laptop.

ASUS is a prominent name in the PC gaming space as a manufacturer of motherboards, monitors, peripherals, and even more, but also has a stake in the professional environment. At Computex 2022, ASUS is unveiling its 2022 Expert Series Portfolio, powered by Intel 12th Generation processors to meet the needs of today’s workplace. The Expert Series is designed for reliability and durability while packing in high-performance hardware with these laptops having gone through ASUS’ stringent durability tests and passing the MIL-STD 810H US military standards. Easy management is important for devices that get deployed to employees for rapidly updating policies, and this can be accomplished with tools such as Intel’s vPro Enterprise and the MyASUS app.

ASUS ExpertBook B5

ASUS ExpertBook B9

Coming in at a mere 880 grams, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 is ASUS’ lightest 14-inch business laptop by using a magnesium-alloy chassis with a magnesium-lithium forged lid. Don’t let the weight or lack thereof fool you; this laptop still meets the durability standards stated above and packs in some serious punch. You can expect up to 16 hours of battery life, with the 66Whr battery option and is use case specific, so you won’t have to worry about finding a charger on even the longest workdays. Support for Wi-Fi 6E is built-in for high-speed wireless networking on supported networks alongside Thunderbolt 4 with support for display output and USB PD 3.0. You can get up to an Intel Core i7-1256U processor with built-in Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz memory. Storage is handled with the two M.2 slots that can support up to 4TB at PCIe Gen4 speeds. A fingerprint sensor is also included for quickly unlocking your device with Windows Hello.

ASUS ExpertBook B9

ASUS ExpertBook B7 Flip

The other laptop launching with the 2022 Expert Series Portfolio is the ExpertBook B7 Flip which is designed to provide you access everywhere and anywhere with its inclusion of 5G mobile networking support. This inclusion does come with its own tradeoffs, however. You will only see Intel’s 11th Generation mobile processors powering these models, seeing up to an i7-1195G7 processor but with similar Iris Xe graphics. Intel’s 11th Gen processors didn’t support the new DDR5 standard, so you’ll get up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz system memory. One benefit over the B9 is in terms of screen resolution with the B7 Flip going as high as QHD+, with the plus being caused by the 16:10 aspect ratio. Thunderbolt 4 is also present with the same display and PD 3.0 ability. Wi-Fi support is a slight step down to Wi-Fi 6 support but is still leaps and bounds faster than the previous standard. One M.2 slot can get you up to 2TB of PCIe Gen3 SSDs as well. Whether you get the FHD+ or QHD+ model, there will be support for the magnetic ASUS stylus for drawing and taking notes. As the name implies, the hinge can rotate 360 degrees to allow for easier drawing and note-taking with the previously mentioned stylus.

ASUS ExpertBook B7 Flip

ASUS ExpertBook availability

Both the ASUS ExpertBook B9 and B7 Flip will start at $1,399 and will be available in Q3 2022. Of course, the final price will be determined by the feature set you go with.

9to5Toys’ Take

While ASUS is marketing these devices to industry and businesses, there are plenty of people out there whose needs will be met by these devices and won’t use them for work; having a relatively powerful device for on-the-go work is great. I am not personally in the market for a new laptop, but these could certainly be an option in the future!

