Jamo’s powered subwoofer has a built-in 400W amplifier at a low of $161 (Reg. $219)

Amazon is offering the Jamo 400W Powered Subwoofer in White for $161.19 shipped. For comparison, this colorway normally goes for $219 and the black model is $204 right now. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This subwoofer is a must-have for any premium home theater. It’s wireless-ready when you pick up the Klipsch WA2 kit and has a front-firing port so you can place it within cabinets no problem. Also, you won’t need a separate amplifier here as it has a built-in 400W power source, making it quite the versatile subwoofer for any setup. Keep reading for more.

Should you want to plug the subwoofer directly into your system, then you’ll need to pick up some speaker wire and banana plugs. That’s fairly low-cost compared to what you’re saving today, so it’s a no-brainer purchase. This 100-foot roll of 16-gauge speaker wire from Amazon Basics can be picked up for just $15, and then Monoprice has you covered with a 10-pack (five pairs) of banana plugs for $12.

Further upgrade your home theater setup when you pick up one of LG’s latest 2022 OLED TVs that are on sale for the first time. There’s up to $554 in savings available, and all the panels support HDMI 2.1 as well as 120Hz VRR on supported consoles.

Jamo Subwoofer features:

400 watt amplifier

wireless ready when adding klipsch wa2 kit

front firing port so can be added in cabinets

perfect for movies and music

avail and white or black

Power source type: Corded Electric

Included components: Powered Subwoofer, Grille and power cord

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!