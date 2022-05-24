Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro returns to low of $700, more up to $199 off

Amazon is now discounting the entry-level Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi down to $699.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $799, this is matching our previous mention from over a month ago at $99 off for the all-time low set just once before this year. You can also save up to $199 off higher-end models, all of which are sitting at the best prices of the year. Stock has been hard to come by for much of the lineup, making the offers even better. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

Though if you can live without the Thunderbolt port, much of the M1 performance can be yours by going with Apple’s latest iPad Air 6. Luckily we’re seeing the second-best prices on the most recent iPadOS experience right now, which starts at $559 in several styles.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

