OtterBox folding fast charge and MagSafe stands hit Amazon lows from $30.50 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Folding Wireless Fast Charging Stand for $38.41 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon a couple months ago. This one sells for the full $60 directly from OtterBox. It delivers a friction hinge, anti-slip grippy surface to rest and charge your smartphone at “any angle.” This one can carry your phone in an upright position or lay flat where it will also work with your earbuds case and more. Alongside the included 30W wall adapter and USB-C cable, it provides a “fast charge” for Qi-compatible wireless devices at up to 15W (7.5W for iPhone) with OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty in tow. Head below for a notable deal on one of OtterBox’s latest MagSafe models.

Amazon is also offering the OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand for MagSafe at $30.30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is another Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find at nearly 40% off. This uses magnetic action to hold your iPhone 12 or 13 in a sort of floating position with a no-slip weighted base so you can attach and remove your device with one-hand. It comes with a 20W wall charger and a USB-C cable to deliver 7.5W of fast charging alongside the same limited lifetime warranty.

On top of this ongoing deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack that is now sitting at the 2022 low on Amazon, we are also seeing a very notable offer on the official 15W MagSafe charger. Apple’s magnetic puck-style charger is now listed with the first notable price drop of the year at $34 shipped and you can get all of the details you need on this offer as part of our previous coverage right here.

OtterBox Folding Wireless Fast Charging Stand features:

Anti-slip, grippy surface holds phone securely at any angle as it charges; gold ring on pad indicates fast wireless charging and foolproof phone placement

Friction hinge adjusts to any angle for optimal viewing and streaming; three coils provide freedom of placement for landscape and portrait wireless charging

Fast Charge Qi wireless devices at up to 15W speeds; 30W Wall Charger + USB-C to USB-C cable (2M/6.6FT) included.

Wirelessly charges phones protected with OtterBox cases, legendary durable OtterBox design.

