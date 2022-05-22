Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger sees first discount of the year to $34

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $34 shipped. Delivering the very first price cut since back in December of last year, this is matching our previous mention following the discount from its usual $39 going rate. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

As the week comes to a close, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs in our relevant guide. One particular highlight this time around still has a rare discount live on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, which now delivers 7.5W charging to an iPad 13 at $87. This is the lowest price of the year, as well.

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

