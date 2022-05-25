ASUS’ Chromebox 4 i5/8GB/128GB mini PC reaches new low at $584 (Save $36)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebox 4 i5/8GB/128GB Mini PC for $584.18 shipped. Normally going for around $620, this $36 in savings marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this specific model of ASUS Chromebox Mini PC. Coming equipped with an Intel i5-10210U processor and 8GB of system memory, you will be able to power the Chrome OS operating system easily. Google created Chrome OS to meet the needs of today’s online working and learning environments with tight integration with its services such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. It can support up to three 4K displays with its two HDMI ports and USB-C port. A total of five USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports are available for connecting peripherals and storage devices. Included is a VESA mounting bracket for attaching the mini PC to your monitor for a seamless experience. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present for lightning-fast wireless internet on support networks. Keep reading for more.

If you want an all-in-one Chrome OS experience, you can check out the Samsung Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159. The specifications of this Chromebook are lower overall but are aimed at providing decent performance with long battery life. Samsung claims that the battery can last you upwards of 12.5 hours but of course, it depends on your use case. The Intel Celeron N4020 powers this device alongside its integrated graphics.

Be sure to check out the Razer Book 13 i7/16GB/1TB/Iris Xe which is seeing its new low price at $1,500. This laptop aims at providing a lot of power in an ultra-compact frame for working on the go. Thunderbolt 4 support is present for connecting high-speed peripherals and devices as well.

ASUS Chromebox 4 i5/8GB/128GB features:

ASUS Chromebox 4 features Intel Core i5-10201U processor and DDR4-2666 memory for faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. It supports up to three 4K displays and is equipped with a versatile USB-C port that enables power delivery and DisplayPort connections. Enjoy Google-enabled apps with WiFi 6 for ultrafast network speeds.

