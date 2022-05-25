Razer Book 13 with 1TB storage and Iris Xe graphics falls to new low at $1,500 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Book 13 i7/16GB/1TB/Iris Xe for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from $1,800, today’s deal ushers in a $300 discount to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to give you an ultra-compact, yet powerful laptop, the Razer Book 13 is ready for almost anything you throw at it. The 11th Generation i7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, which means you’ll have plenty of on-the-go storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. Plus, there’s Thunderbolt 4 support, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, and a 4K touchscreen display. Windows 11 comes pre-installed so you can enjoy the latest Microsoft has to offer. Head below for more.

With the fact that you’re saving $300 in today’s lead deal, it would make sense to use a bit of that extra cash to further expand and beef up your workstation. For that, we recommend checking out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock, which can be picked up for $200 at Amazon. With 85W of USB-C PD charging ability, you’ll also find an additional three Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A plug. This will allow you to plug in multiple displays, peripherals, and more, creating a single-cable setup at your desk. Learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys coverage of this dock.

At your desk, consider placing your new laptop on Nulaxy’s metal branding-free laptop stand that’s on sale for its 2022 Amazon low of $21. Designed to uphold your new Razer Book 13, this laptop stand is aluminum and will pair great with your new laptop.

Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process.

