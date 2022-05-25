ASUS’ Gundam Edition Wi-Fi 6 router with RGB lighting reaches new all-time low at $210

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router: Gundam Edition for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this router, beating our previous mention by $20. You can expect wireless speeds upwards of 5,400Mb/s using the Wi-Fi 6 standard and 160MHz channels. Everything about Wi-Fi 6 is an upgrade over Wi-Fi 5 with lower latency, faster speeds, longer range, etc. One way you can further improve latencies and such is with Adaptive QoS technology that allows you to prioritize traffic from games, media streaming, and everything else on the network. The ASUS Router app will give you easy access to monitor the traffic on your network, conduct diagnostics, and control the guest Wi-Fi. This router being the Gundam Edition means it features design cues from the game and is perfect for fans. Aura RGB lighting on the router can also be controlled through the app and can be turned off completely if you want it off. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a new router but don’t care for the themed version of this router, ASUS has the normal model for $196. It will have all the same capabilities as the version above, but with a more minimalist design. You will still get four Gigabit ports with one being dedicated for either a gaming PC or console that will get priority traffic for lower latencies. Another feature ASUS builds into a lot of its routers is the AiMech technology that allows compatible routers to work together to form a mesh network for extended reach. The Aura RGB lighting is still present on this model, but as stated before it can be disabled through the app if you want it to not stand out.

Right now you can save on the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem for $119. Compatible with the major U.S. cable internet providers, you can easily set this up to save on monthly rental fees for your cable company’s modem.

ASUS AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router: Gundam Edition features:

New-generation WiFi 6 – Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels

Choose your lighting vibe – Feature ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects that you can choose from a variety of lighting effects and customise lighting to align with specific modes.

ASUS AiMesh support – Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

Mobile Game Mode – Minimise lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app

