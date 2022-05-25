Belkin Memorial Day sale takes 15% off MagSafe 15W chargers, Wemo HomeKit doorbells, more

With less than a week until Memorial Day, Belkin is now getting in on the holiday savings by launching a new sitewide buy one get one 30% off sale. Covering just about all of its Apple chargers, Wemo smart home accessories, and other products, you can save 15% off your total when you buy two of Belkin’s releases. Just apply code MD30 at checkout, which will also score you free shipping on everything. Our top pick this time around is the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at 127.49. Down from $150, this is only the second discount yet and a new low at $8 under our previous mention. Head below for all of the details and our other top picks in this year’s Belkin Memorial Day sale.

Belkin Memorial Day sale goes live

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s Memorial Day sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another highlight from the Belkin Memorial Day sale is delivering the first discount on the new Wemo HomeKit Video Doorbell. Dropping from its usual $250 price tag for the first time, it will fall to $212.49 and deliver a new all-time low.

Having just released back at the beginning of the year, this HomeKit Secure Video-enabled option lives on the front porch and delivers a 178-degree field of view with a 4MP sensor. Our launch coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect if you’re not sold, as well.

Just remember that the sitewide sale does in fact cover just about everything Belkin sells. So whether you’re in the market for another bigger ticket item to really cash in on the savings or just want to grab a pair of chargers and more affordable accessories. In either case, you’re looking at the same 15% off savings. It also doesn’t matter if you bundle a more expensive item with something affordable, as the discount is applied to your entire cart and not just the smaller of the two like we usually see.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!