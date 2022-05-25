Pick up the Fast Lane cyclone RC car with 22.5 MPH top speed at low of $28 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Fast Lane Cyclone AX10 Super Charged RC Car for $28.13 shipped. For comparison, before March it sold for $100 at Amazon, though the past few months it has averaged at around $45. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to hit the trail with you, this RC car can travel at up to 22.5 MPH and is powered by a 7.4V Lithium Ion rechargeable battery. There’s 4-wheel drive and independent suspension, which ensures that it can handle just about any terrain and even allows it to climb small rocks or boulders. Keep reading for more.

If you’re fine with losing out on 4-wheel drive and a 22.5 MPH top speed, then it’s possible to pick up this RC sports car for $16 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’ll max out at 5 MPH instead of 22.5, but that’s still fast enough to cruise around the house or outside with ease. Just keep in mind it also won’t be able to go off-road as easy nor will it be able to climb rocks and boulders.

Do you prefer to admire model cars instead of drive them around? Well, right now you can pick up the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 Motorbike as well as the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse, and more for as low as $65.

Fast Lane Cyclone RC Car features:

4-wheel drive vehicle with independent suspension

Speeds up to 22.5 mph/36 kmh

Digital proportional steering & speed control with this 2.4Ghz full function remote control

A 7.4V Li-ion rechargeable battery is included and 4 AA batteries are required but not included. USB charging cable included.

Range: 164 ft/50 M

