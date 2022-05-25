LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 Motorbike falls to $190 low (Save $40), plus more at up to $70 off

Just after seeing the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 join the LEGO lineup yesterday, Zavvi is now rolling out some discounts over to previously-released Technic vehicles. While you’ll need to apply unique codes at checkout to lock-in the savings, shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the new LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Motorbike for $189.99 with code LEGOBMW. Down from $230, this is now sitting at a new all-time low of $40 off while beating our previous mention by $10. Our launch coverage details what to expect, though you can get some additional details down below alongside all of the other highlights.

LEGO’s new BMW M 1000 RR arrives as the first 1:5-scale Technic creation with 1,920 pieces and plenty of authentic details. It is just the latest in brick-built BMW collaborations, and stacks up to over 18 inches long. Working suspension, a 3-speed gearbox, and chain transmission are just some of the highlights, though the decals and BMW logos are certainly going to be a plus for motorbike enthusiasts.

Alongside the lead deal, we’re also tracking a series of other LEGO Technic vehicle discounts. Just be sure to use each of the following codes to lock-in the savings, but you’re looking at the best prices of the year across the lot as well as some new all-time lows altogether.

Of course, the real star of the show this week in terms of LEGO Technic is the all-new addition to the Ultimate Car Concept series. Stacking up to 3,778 pieces, the new LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be officially launching in June and you can get a look at all of the authentic features right here.

LEGO BMW M 1000 RR features:

Developed in sports racing and perfected for the road, BMW motorbikes have captured motorsport fans’ hearts. Now you can enjoy a mindful build crafting the LEGO 42130 Technic BMW M 1000 RR motorbike with this model kit for adults to build. Its 1:5 scale is a first for the LEGO Technic universe.

