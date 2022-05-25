Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount to $900 (Save $99)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899.99 shipped in several styles. While you would more regularly pay $999, it’s been hard to find the device on store shelves period as of late, let alone with a discount attached. This is the second-best price of the year and as notable of a $99 discount as they come. Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level, yet still quite compelling M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

While all of the best Apple deals are have gone live now that we’re halfway through the week, there’s still a particularly notable price cut live on an even more portable way to get in on the M1 action. Right now, Apple’s new iPad Air 5 is sitting at the second-best price to date of $559 in several styles, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and more in tow.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!