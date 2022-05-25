Lume Cube’s battery-powered Pro photography lighting panel sees $100 discount to $130

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Lume Cube Panel Pro for $129.99 shipped. Down from $230, this is now sitting at the best price of the year following a $100 price cut. This is also the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday season in 2021. Bringing a customizable lighting panel into your photography setup, the Lume Cube Pro arrives with full color recreation on top of adjustable temperatures. Capable of dishing out 3000 to 5700K color temperatures, everything is controllable from the LCD panel on the back or companion smartphone app. Not to mention, a built-in battery keeps your setup entirely cable-free for up to 4 hours. Head below for more.

As a more affordable solution, the Lume Cube 2.0 Portable Lighting Kit will outfit your setup with much of the same battery-powered feature set as the lead deal. It isn’t quite as bright, but will let you add some extra lighting into even more compact setups with adjustable brightness and color temperatures. Clocking in at $89, this will also save you some cash, too.

If you’re looking for a way to refresh your iPhoneography setup specifically, we recent took a hands-on look at Moment’s MagSafe Mobile Filmmaker Cage. As part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series, this add-on lets you use gear like the Lume Cube Pro with your iPhone thanks to a variety of thread inserts and other mounts. Get a closer look at what to expect right here.

Lume Cube Panel Pro features:

In approximately a 6 x 3″ ultra-slim body, the Lume Cube Panel Pro provides a more complete on-camera solution than its popular Panel GO predecessor, offering 360 RGB colors and a collection of special effects in addition to a 3000 to 5700K adjustable color temperature. Either from a companion iOS/Android app or via onboard buttons and a rear color display, you can mix the RGB colors in virtually unlimited combinations to set the right background mood for your scene.

