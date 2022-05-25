Philips Hue HomeKit Color Ambiance medium lumen starter kit returns to low of $153 ($27 off)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $152.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times at 15% off. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more colorful bulbs in the lead bundle, it’s worth considering a starter kit centered around the medium lumen White Ambiance bulbs. This package sits at $120 via Amazon right now and can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. And the bundled Hue bridge ensures you can take advantage of the same smart home tie-ins as noted above.

Although if you’re already in the Hue ecosystem, there’s better value to be had going with the bulbs by themselves. Right now, you can score a single one of the new Medium Lumen Color Ambiance bulbs for $35 each following a price cut from the normal $50 price tag. These new all-time lows make for a great option to consider whether you just want one bulb or want to expand an existing setup that doesn’t need the added bridge that makes the lead deal such a good value.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!