Upgrade your cookout setup with Pit Boss’ 820-square inch pellet grill at $575 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 820-Square Inch Wood Pellet Grill for $574.98 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $800 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to take your backyard cookouts to the next level, this pellet grill can also function as a smoker, bake, roast, sear, and more. The temperature inside can range from 180-degrees for low-and-slow smoking up to 500-degrees when you need to sear. On top of that, there’s a meat probe included that allows you to monitor cooking progress to know exactly when a meal is complete. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this spring. Available on Amazon for right around $17, Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found ThermoPro meat thermometers on sale from $18 at Amazon. One of the better deals is the multi-probe model that’s down at $20, and there’s up to 37% in savings to be had here. So, be sure to check out our coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill features:

Premium features of the Sportsman 820SP Wood Pellet Grill include more than 800 sq.ins. in cooking space, an innovative slide plate flame broiler with an easy-access handle, 2-in-1 stainless steel side shelf and removable tray, and a built-in spice rack.

