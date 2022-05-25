ThermoPro meat thermometers from $18 via Amazon, multi-probe $20, more (Up to 37% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, i-Tronics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 37% off a series of popular ThermoPro digital meat thermometers. You can land the ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer with Dual Meat Probe for $45.59 shipped. Regularly $70, it more typically sells for $56 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This wireless meat thermometer ensures you get the perfect cook on the grill all summer and in the oven for the rest of the year. It features a pair of food-grade stainless steel probes that deliver real-time temperature readings directly to the LCD screen with a backlit treatment, onboard kitchen timer, and presets for ten “types of meat and their respective doneness levels.” Head below for more ThermoPro deals and details.

You can browse through the rest of today’s ThermoPro meat thermometer sale right here for additional offers starting at just over $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find a range of the brand’s multi-probe models as well as some of its newer offerings among the best prices of the year on this landing page.

But if a more basic solution will do the trick for you, outside of today’s Gold Box event we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the ThermoPro TP15H Waterproof model that’s now selling for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. This one doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on the options above, but it will certainly help to get that perfect medium rare all summer long much the same otherwise. Hit up our home goods guide for more grilling and cooking deals including Memorial Day pricing on the Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

Hands-Free Monitor: Wireless thermometer with dual probes monitors your food or oven/grill/smoker temperatures from up to 300 feet away, enabling you to enjoy the company of your guests without continuously excuse yourself

Hassle-Free Setup: With no synchronization required, say goodbye to the tedious setup steps; Large LCD clearly displays both food and oven temps; Backlit display allows use in low-light condition

Kitchen Timer: Food cooking smoker thermometer features count up and countdown setting that is perfect for long-time cooking or vegetable side dishes; Receiver will beep and flash once reaches preset temperature