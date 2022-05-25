Nulaxy’s metal branding-free MacBook stand now matching Amazon 2022 low at $21

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its C3 Laptop and MacBook stand for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27, this is 21% off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2022 low, and the best we can find. Ready to perch your MacBook, laptop, or Chromebook up in style, it delivers a nearly branding-free aluminum build compatible with machines between 10 and 15.6 inches in size. It lifts your notebook 6 inches off the tabletop with small rubber pads to prevent scratching and sliding as well as some neat storage space for an external keyboard on the bottom there. Head below for additional details.

You’ll find some more affordable solutions on Amazon, like this Lenrue option at $15 Prime shipped. But the Nulaxy C3 is one of the more attractive and clean designs in the price range if you ask me. However, you can browse through the under $20 section on Amazon if you want to check out some other models.

In the market for a new MacBook upgrade? We are now tracking a rare price drop on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $99 off the going rate. Just be sure to swing by our Apple deal hub for more where that came from as well as the Belkin Memorial Day event that just launched with some relatively hard-to-come-by price drops on its MacBook and MagSafe iPhone accessories. Everything you need to know about the sale is waiting in this morning’s coverage right here.

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand features:

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches. Made with premium 5mm aluminum alloy this laptop stand is study and is able to support laptop weighing up to 22 lbs (10kg) and with the large rubber pads on the surface it will hold it steady too. We also have pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding and protecting your laptop from any unwanted harm.

