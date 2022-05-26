Leatherman’s Wave Plus 18-in-1 multi-tool reaches new low at $70 (Save 36%)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool in black for $69.95 shipped. Currently going for $110 from Leatherman directly and its Amazon storefront, this 36% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this multi-tool. This 18-in-1 Leatherman is the perfect addition to your EDC with its integrated needlenose and regular pliers, replaceable wire cutters, straight and serrated knives, spring-action scissors, bottle and can openers, and small and large bit drivers. A built-in locking mechanism keeps the Leatherman in its compact storage configuration while you’re out and about while allowing for one-hand operation to access features of this multi-tool. At just 4-inches long and just 0.7-inches wide, the Leatherman Wave Plus will fit nicely into your pocket while still allowing room for other EDC items. Keep reading for more.

If you want a dedicated sheath for this Leatherman multi-tool, check out the American Bench Craft Leather Sheath for $30. Designed for the Wave and Wave Plus Leatherman tools, it is made from thick, full-grain leather with brass riveted construction and no stitching. It will slide onto your belt between rivets so you won’t have to worry about some clip breaking off. At first, it will be a tight fit on the tool, but it will be molded to it over time so it will always be a perfect fit. It is important to note that this sheath supports belts up to 1.75-inches wide.

Be sure to check out our post where we go over our favorite pocket knives, multi-tools, and more to build out your EDC. You can also pick up this 4-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $10. These AAA-powered lights can generate up to 300 lumens and are IPX4 water-resistant.

Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool features:

An international best-seller, the Wave + has all the essential tools of the original with the addition of replaceable, durable wire cutters. All 18 tools can be opened and locked quickly, conveniently to tackle any task. Many of these tools are outside-accessible, so you can use them when the multi-tool is folded and closed.

