Satechi Memorial Day sale takes 15% Apple accessory lineup, 20% off orders over $100

As Memorial Day weekend grows closer, Satechi is now launching its latest sitewide sale to celebrate the holiday. This time around taking 15% off its entire collection of popular Apple accessories with code MD15 at checkout, those who spend over $100 will be able to lock-in 20% in savings with code MD20. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Marking the second-best prices of the year, this is also the first sitewide sale in over 2 months, as well. Headining is the Satechi Pro Hub Max at $79.99. Down from $100, this is one of the first drops to date, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price overall. Head below for a closer look at what to expect as well as our other top picks from the Satechi Memorial Day sale.

As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its new Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that alongside the prices you see below, padding your cart to $100 or more will lock-in even deeper discounts for those looking to bundle a few accessories. Just remember to apply the codes noted above in either case and then check out all of our top picks.

Other notable inclusions in the Satechi Memorial Day sale:

Alongside the Satechi Memorial Day sale, we’re also seeing a collection of other brands and retailers getting in on the holiday savings.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup.

