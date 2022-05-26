SKIL’s $129 plunge and fixed base router combo has a built-in LCD for RPM suggestions

Amazon is offering the SKIL 14A Plunge/Fixed Base Router Kit for $129 shipped. This is down from $149 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This router features a 2.5 HP motor that runs at 14A to ensure that you can easily handle almost any project that’s on your horizon. On the top, there’s an LCD display that lets you select the bit type and material for a suggested speed and and motor maintains its RPM while cutting to ensure a consistent finish. On top of that, there’s a live tool indicator that lights up when the router is connected to power to let you know that hitting the power button will make it turn on. Plus, the soft start makes it safer to use as well. Keep reading for more.

You can take some of your savings form today’s lead deal to pick up a few router bits to have them on hand once your new kit arrives. This set has 12 bits and comes in at $19 on Amazon, which skates in at less than what you’ll save above. In the kit, you’ll find roundovers, straight bits, a dovetail, chamfer, and more available to get you started as soon as it arrives.

It never fails that when I’m working on a project in the shop I’ll need a knife, pair of pliers, scissors, or something else. The best way to handle that is having a multi-tool on your belt. Right now, you’ll find Leatherman’s Wave Plus is down to a new low of $70, down from its regular going rate of $110. I carry a Leatherman daily and absolutely love it, so now’a s great time for you to pick one up too.

SKIL Router features:

This woodworking router allows you to easily switch between fixed- and plunge-base, and has the power of 14 Amps so you can take on more tasks. With soft start technology, the router starts slow and ramps up to provide time to adjust. Plus precise depth adjustments and speed control to maintain optimum RPMS. Ergonomic handles limit vibration and reduce fatigue over long use.

