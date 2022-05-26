Vitamix whips up a giant $150 price drop on its pro 750 blender at $350 for today only (Refurb)

For 24 hours only, Vitamin is offering a sizable price drop on its certified reconditioned Professional Series 750 blender at $349.95 shipped. Regularly $600 in new condition, like it fetches at Amazon, this is a notable $150 price drop and among the lowest prices we have tracked all year. If you’re looking for a serious blender that can crush just about anything you throw at it and last for many years, the Vitamix models are some of the best investments out there. Whether it’s your iced summer cocktails, heavy-duty meal prep, or a daily protein shake, the 750 will easily make short work of it. Five pre-programmed settings from frozen desserts to puree alongside a pulse feature is joined by a vented lid for hot soups in the winter and laser-cut, stainless-steel hammermill cutting blades. It ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying a premium for the high-end and robust nature of the Vitamix above. You can land the Vitamix Explorian Blender – a nearly as robust and high-end machine – in renewed condition for $290. But if that’s still a bit much for your needs, consider the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Bender while it’s going for $90 shipped at Amazon instead.

Then go check out the Amazon all-time low we are tracking on Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO. Now selling for $108 shipped, this one features a series of on-the-go cups as well as the ability to handle meal preparations, frozen drinks, and nutrient extraction. All of the details you need on the price breakdown and spec sheet can be found in our previous coverage and be sure to dive into our home goods hub for more summer cooking and grilling offers.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender features:

Five pre-programmed settings ensure simple cleaning, walk-away convenience, and consistent results for smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and purée recipes. With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups. The power and precision of our patented designs are able to pulverize every recipe ingredient, including the tiniest seeds.

