Tackle tough messes with new Amazon lows on Vacmaster wet/dry shop vacs from $59

Amazon is now offering the 12 gallon Vacmaster ProfessionalWet/Dry Beat Series Shop Vac for $58.80 shipped. Regularly $130, it more typically sells for just under $113 on Amazon where it is now sitting at a new all-time low. It is also matched at Walmart. And you’ll find the larger 16 gallon model going for $65.67 shipped, which is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. A great option to have in the home shop or garage, this model can handle both the dry and wet messes you wouldn’t dare ruin your house vacuum on. The 5.5 peak HP performance is joined by a 20-foot power cable and cord wrap as well as the option to reverse the power for blower action. More details below.

While it’s not quite as powerful as our lead deal, if you can make do with a less heavy-duty solution, the far more compact and portable Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum is selling for $50 shipped on Amazon. You can easily lug this one out to the driveway to help with car cleaning and also features the same blower feature alongside the 2 peak HP motor.

For inside, you’ll want to check out the Memorial Day deal running on these Dyson vacuums starting from $302 shipped coming directly from the brand’s official eBay storefront. This is a great time to land hundreds of dollars in savings on a high-end machine alongside some of the Dyson air purifier fans and the like. Browse through everything right here and then dive into the rest of our holiday offers while you’re at it.

Vacmaster Wet/Dry Beat Series Shop Vac features:

This Vacmaster Professional Beast Series 12-Gallon* 5.5 Peak HP† Wet/Dry Vac is a powerful high-performance vac designed to tackle the toughest cleanup projects—at the jobsite, around the shop, or in the garage.On-board hose, accessory, and power cord storage eliminates unneeded hassle and minimizes total storage space. A unique flat power head design allows you to conveniently store tools on top of the vacuum so they are easily accessible when needed. Over 27 ft. of cleaning reach (7’ hose and 20’ power cord) allows you to reach farther without unplugging the unit.

